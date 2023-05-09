Fortuna Investments Strengthens West Coast Presence with Appointment of Frostee Rucker as Vice President and Head of Sports and Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Investments (“Fortuna”), a venture capital and advisory firm focused on high-growth industries, announced today that Frostee Rucker has been named Vice President of its West Coast office. In this newly created role, Mr. Rucker will leverage his extensive network and operating experience to expand Fortuna’s partnerships within the sports and entertainment sector, as well as advance its investment pipeline in current industries of focus, including space and renewable energy.



Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Rucker will be responsible for developing long-term relationships with entrepreneurs, ensuring they are well positioned to scale their businesses, and working alongside Fortuna Investments’ Founder and CEO, Justus Parmar, to source additional investment opportunities from bicoastal vantage points.

Prior to joining Fortuna, Mr. Rucker was a National Football League (NFL) captain and 13-year veteran of the NFL as a defensive lineman for four franchises, most recently playing for the Oakland Raiders. Drafted into the NFL in 2006, his career accolades include becoming a two-time NCAA National Champion at USC and advocating for player efforts as an official representative of the NFL Players Association.

Mr. Rucker’s previous investment and entrepreneurial experience includes founding Active Legends , a lifestyle brand and clothing company that pays homage to college athletes, and establishing tournament gaming app BlinC Games , which helps players find and organize tournaments for all types of games.

“In both his football and investment careers, Frostee has exhibited the type of leadership, competitive spirit, and success mindset that makes him a fantastic addition to our expanding team,” said Mr. Parmar. “His incredible ambition as an entrepreneur and investor, paired with his extensive network, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our U.S. portfolio and focus on innovative companies shaping new frontiers within their respective industries.”

“I’ve learned a great deal about what it takes to succeed over the course of my professional football career. Justus has built a dynamic team who share my passion for success while creating value and supporting progressive companies,” added Mr. Rucker. “I’m excited to join a firm with a proven track record, where I can help identify these opportunities and guide management teams through their next phase of growth.”

Fortuna’s investments are concentrated in several high-growth sectors, including battery technologies, metals and mining, space, and clean technologies. In February, the Vancouver-founded firm announced its expansion into the U.S. with the opening of an office in Miami Beach and an initial investment in Starfighters Space , a fast-growing company based in Cape Canaveral, Florida, which targets launches of small satellites and payloads from its fleet of seven F-104 supersonic aircraft.

Mr. Rucker serves on the board of Starfighters Space. Additionally, he founded STAY READY , a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to providing children a chance to participate in sports regardless of financial status. He holds a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Southern California.

About Fortuna Investments

Founded in 2015 by Justus Parmar, Fortuna Investments is a private investment firm that develops long-term partnerships with change-making entrepreneurs in emerging industries. Fortuna specializes in venture capital investments and has led and advised on over $500 million in transactions since its founding.

Fortuna’s investments are concentrated in several high-growth sectors, including battery technologies, metals and mining, space, and clean technologies. The firm routinely invests for the long term and takes an active operating role.

In 2020, the firm’s leadership group launched the Fortuna Foundation , an independent charitable organization that supports initiatives dedicated to promoting mental health, education, financial literacy and other community organizations in need.

More information can be found at https://investfortuna.com/ .

Follow Justus Parmar on LinkedIn and Twitter . Follow Frostee Rucker on Instagram and Twitter .