BlockQuarry Announces Sponsorship of Zed Run Vegas Event with Additional Support from Zed Run

Houston, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC) announces its sponsorship of a custom community tournament for the popular NFT-based horse racing game, Zed Run. Zed Run has also officially joined the tournament as a sponsor and will provide funds towards the event. The tournament will take place on May 10th at Sierra Gold in Las Vegas and will be live-streamed for fans around the world to watch.

"We are thrilled to have Zed Run join us as a sponsor for this exciting community event," said Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry. "As a company dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the blockchain industry, we are proud to be involved in this innovative and dynamic project."

This long-term partnership with Zed Run will bring together the best of both worlds, with BlockQuarry's expertise in energy and infrastructure and Zed Run's cutting-edge NFT technology. The tournament will be sponsored by both BlockQuarry and Zed Run, with all proceeds going directly towards the prize pool.

"Our community is amazing, they are the backbone of how we move forward! We're extremely excited to team up with BlockQuarry and Warhorse Racing Club to bring our players an unforgettable tournament experience," said Chris Laurent, CEO of Virtually Human Studio, the developer of Zed Run.

"We are grateful to have BlockQuarry's support for this tournament and for their ongoing commitment to our community," said Brad Gage, Founder of Warhorse Racing Club, one of the community groups organizing the tournament. "Their sponsorship allows us to provide more opportunities for our players and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of blockchain gaming."

BlockQuarry's dedication to sustainable mining practices and renewable energy aligns perfectly with Zed Run's mission to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for gaming. The company's involvement in the tournament is a testament to their commitment to supporting innovative projects that benefit both the blockchain industry and the wider community.

All updates regarding the tournament, including registration details and live stream information, will be available on the BlockQuarry social media channels in the coming weeks.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. is an energy and infrastructure company focused on cryptocurrency hosting and self-mining operations, with leased properties located within the Southeast United States. BlockQuarry Corp. also maintains a fleet of digital/cryptocurrency mining equipment and infrastructure.

About Zed Run

Zed Run is a blockchain-based, digital horse racing game that allows players to buy, breed, and race NFT horses. With its unique blend of traditional horse racing and cutting-edge blockchain technology, Zed Run is quickly becoming one of the most popular NFT games on the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

