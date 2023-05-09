Revelstoke Partners with Check Point Software Technologies to Automate Industry-Leading Detection and Response Solutions

Campbell, California, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelstoke Security, (Revelstoke) creators of the first Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer, today announced its strategic partnership with Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally. The technical alliance between the two companies will enhance leading edge network security, endpoint and XDR with low-code, high-speed automation, to empower SOC teams to work more accurately and efficiently.

Cybersecurity professionals seek to overcome challenges due to talent shortages, increasing adversary sophistication, frequency of attacks, and complexity of the attack surface. The Revelstoke and Check Point partnership helps provide solutions to these key challenges by orchestrating Check Point’s high fidelity endpoint detection, cloud-native protection, and MDR / XDR data, through Revelstoke’s intuitive security automation workflows built-in case management. Current Check Point users will be able to massively reduce the gap between detection and remediation.

“We’re excited to partner with Check Point because they are one of the most forward-leaning cybersecurity solutions innovators around today” stated Revelstoke Co-Founder and CEO, Bob Kruse. “We’re a natural fit, because Revelstoke is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in security automation. Together we can turn data into action in a fast, streamlined and automated way, to help security professionals defend better.”

Revelstoke’s Check Point partnership comes on the heels of recent achievements including announcement of Series B funding, integration with leading AI solutions, and multiple enterprise customer wins in just the first year to market. The Check Point integration is one of more than 100 new integrations planned for 2023. The speed and ease of integrations like Check Point is due to Revelstoke’s Unified Data Layer (UDL), which accelerates the integration process by removing the need to create a new data model for each integration.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Automation platform built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. Learn more at www.revelstoke.io.





About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and data centers, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.