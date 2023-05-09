Metro Supply Chain named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

English French

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain, a strategic supply chain solutions partner to many fast-growing and global organizations, was recognized today for its industry-leading performance, global business practices and sustained growth by receiving a prestigious 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award. The program recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies that demonstrate leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance. This is the third time Metro Supply Chain, owned by Founder and Group Chairman Chiko Nanji, has received the Best Managed Companies designation in the supply chain solutions provider’s almost 50-year history.



“Being named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies is an honour that goes to our 6,000-strong team across North America and Europe who have been helping our customers build a better future by continually innovating our thinking and practices,” said Chris Fenton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Supply Chain. “As an entrepreneurial, growth-oriented company with almost 100 sites across North America and Europe, Metro Supply Chain has always empowered its local teams to run their businesses in a way that best fits their sector, geography and workforce.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

While Metro Supply Chain was awarded strong marks across all areas, it received high accolades for its strategy and capabilities. In particular, its dedication to a continuous improvement mindset and processes showed great alignment with its customers’ needs. In addition, Metro Supply Chain’s leadership development programs demonstrated a strong commitment to providing skills and opportunities for its high-performing employees to excel.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

“In its 30th year, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “This year’s winners, including Metro Supply Chain, have demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social and governance themes as means to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to their core purpose, and to enhancing client relationships, cultivating a healthy culture with their employees, and serving their communities, set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest-growing and most reputable organizations. Managing 14 million square feet in almost 100 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For almost 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fueled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. In 2023, Metro Supply Chain received the prestigious Best Managed Companies award for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

