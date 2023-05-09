New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Computer Vision Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282536/?utm_source=GNW





The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of computer vision in Industry 4.0 applications, making the technology key to post-pandemic recovery across industries. Computer vision is enhancing user experience with visual simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), a fundamental technology for creating the map of the environment required for augmented reality (AR) content, by enabling immersive experiences that can bring about innovations in traditional service industries. With these trends gaining more traction, market participants are increasing their computer vision solution offerings. This study offers insights for stakeholders on the growth opportunities emerging from these advancements and identifies the benefits of the new technologies. The research examines the trends with regards to adoption and technology readiness, specifically, the advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies and the availability of 5G infrastructure, which expands computer vision use cases. It also identifies the drivers and restraints that are expected to accelerate and restrain growth, respectively, for this technology in the forecast period (2022 to 2028).

Author: Youngso Lee

