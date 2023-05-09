Casabella® Introduces All-New Clean Water Spin Mop

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casabella®, the maker of simply beautiful cleaning tools that bring harmony to your home and life, introduces the new Clean Water Spin Mop, a unique dual bucket system that removes 99% of bacteria and allows consumers to clean efficiently with less effort than a traditional mop.



Featuring two buckets that allow for the separation of clean and dirty water, the all-new Spin Mop makes it easier to carry and empty buckets in the sink, and enables more convenient use and storage. With the easy to operate foot pedal, consumers can more simply spin away dirt, grime and excess water into the chamber, while the detachable bucket is helpful for the pouring of dirty water.

The new Clean Water Spin Mop boasts several features that simplify the mopping process and provide consumers with a more enjoyable cleaning experience, including:

Dual bucket system that allows for the separation of clean and dirty water

Easy-to-use pedal spin

Removable splash guard

Built-in cleaning solution ratio cup that helps get the ratio right to save cleaning solution

Designated anti-scratch scraper to ensure surfaces are clean

Double handles that combine to form one with a comfortable grip for easy carrying

Dirty water pour spout that allows for easy disposal

Nesting bucket system that is ideal for storage, particularly for those with compact spaces

Reusable mop head that is machine washable



In addition to its innovative attributes, the Spin Mop features an elegant design in a dual blue color palette that is both modern and a welcome departure from other options on the market – easily integrating with a variety of home designs and styles.

“With the new Casabella Clean Water Spin Mop, consumers will experience a more efficient and thorough mopping system that not only meets their precise cleaning needs but that is also affordable and attractive,” said Tom Barber, SVP of Marketing and Product Development. “From the dual bucket system that separates clean and dirty water for a more effective clean, to the anti-scratch scraper and built-in cleaning solution ratio cup, no feature has been overlooked. Consumers can rest assured that every detail was designed specifically with their needs in mind to help them simplify their cleaning routines at home.”

The Casabella Clean Water Spin Mop is available for purchase in stores and online at Target, and on the Casabella website, with additional retailers to roll out later in the year.

About Casabella®:

In 1988, Bruce Kaminstein fell in love with a mop while vacationing in Italy, away from managing the family hardware store in Manhattan. He ordered a container and had them shipped back to NYC. The success of the beautiful and functional mop led Bruce on a mission to create cleaning tools that looked as good as they performed. Through innovation, commitment and passion, Casabella® delivers beautiful products to make the world a cleaner place. For more information, visit www.casabella.com.

Media Contact:

Desiree Dozier

Desiree.Dozier@FinnPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6326421d-f448-4b3b-94e4-82a2f9f5574a