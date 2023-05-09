New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japanese Automotive Seating Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280213/?utm_source=GNW

The seating market in Japan has traditionally been a complex network of OEM-supplier-Tier II relations owing to the traditional “keiretsu” system in play in the country. However, this system has been fading out gradually, opening new avenues for partnerships.



Seating systems traditionally include seat frames, track mechanisms, reclining mechanisms, riser mechanisms, seat cushions, back foam, upholstery, and headrests. Premium segments include electrical options for mechanisms, seat controls, ventilation, and massage modules. Seats in future autonomous vehicles will have flexible and modular systems, enabling the cabin to convert into spaces that address different consumer needs, enabling occupants to make more effective use of their time in the vehicle. Autonomous driving is expected to leave a long-lasting impact on the seating industry.



