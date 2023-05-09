New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Interiors Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278386/?utm_source=GNW





Research on aircraft deliveries indicates that by 2032, the total number of aircraft delivered to lessors and airlines will total more than 22,000 units.Linefit market performance per year largely reflects the aircraft deliveries completed within that year.



This is the highest contributing revenue stream at 58.3% of the total market; similarly, the seating segment contributes almost 56.2% of the total market. Both industry and stakeholder sustainability are important focus areas in this report. Commercial aircraft cabins have seen major innovations, especially focused on controlling the spread of COVID-19 within the shared aircraft interior. While the focus of innovations has largely been on this safety aspect, the industry’s long-term sustainability goals and its multiple stakeholders (e.g., OEMs, suppliers, and aircraft operators [airlines and lessors]) are also considered when discussing innovations. The key technological growth opportunities seen for this market are discussed, such as a new method of additive manufacturing and the use Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the cabin. Industry trends including market consolidation are covered with a focus on growth perspective.

