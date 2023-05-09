ZoomerMedia Limited Appoints Diane Francis to Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Francis to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



For nearly five decades, Diane Francis has captured readers in Canada and around the world with her clear, concise, and no-nonsense style of journalism that has become a brand unto itself. She covers events, people, power, money, corruption, technology, business, geopolitics, Canada-US relations, Ukraine, and Russia, and currently writes for the Financial Post, Kyiv Post, is Editor-at-Large at the National Post, and publisher of a twice-weekly newsletter on Substack.

Moses Znaimer, ZoomerMedia's Founder, President and CEO said: "Diane is tough, smart, highly analytical, and often provocative. Despite that, she has earned the trust of big business and big government; which is to say, she has access to the corridors of power. I know I can rely on her to tell it straight in our boardroom, and to help propel the growth of our company on the march."

Ms. Francis' popular Twitter feed on technology and corruption has over 240,000 followers, and her subscription-based newsletter dianefrancis.substack.com , many thousands more. In 2019, Ms. Francis was awarded the “Friend of Ukraine” Tryzub Award for her years of work as an anti-corruption investigative journalist in that country.

Ms. Francis is the author of 10 books including “Merger of the Century: Why Canada and America Should Become One Country", a bestseller on both sides of the Canada-US border. She is a Distinguished Professor at Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University); a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and a Director of the Hudson Institute’s Kleptocracy Initiative, both in Washington, DC; and a Director at the Canada-US Law Institute at Case University Law School in Cleveland, OH. Ms. Francis has also served as a Director for two New York Stock Exchange-listed corporations: Aurizon Mines Ltd. and Lake Shore Gold Corporation.

