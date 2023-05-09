Evaluating the $200 Bn Global Cold Chain Market 2022. Will North America be able to Maintain its Dominance in the Future? Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cold Chain Market are highly competitive with ~500 players which include globally diversified players, regional players as well as a large number of country-niche players each with their niche in Cold Chain. Large global players constitute ~20% of competitors, while regional players represent the second largest number of competitors. Some of the major players in the market include Agro Merchants Group LLC, Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics LLC, Nichirei Corporation, and others.

1. Growing opportunities for Cold storage Providers in the Foreseeable Future

In the projected period, this market will be driven by the rising usage of RFID technology. This technology is being used more often in many developing countries, which has created significant improvements. Due to the usage of this technology, which has aided in tracking the whereabouts of various parcels, the supply chain for many categories of perishable goods and has helped in improving the operational efficiency but also ensure the quality and safety of the temperature sensitive products.

2. Currently USA holds the largest share in the global Cold Chain Market , 2022

In the North American market, variables including seasonality, time-temperature variance, and year-round road accessibility are increasing the need for food cold chains. A cold supply chain with improved technology is also gaining traction as customers switch from highly processed, unhealthy meals with extended shelf life to temperature-sensitive, perishable food goods. In addition, the US imports more fruit and vegetables than it exports. According to the USDA, the US imported 15.06 billion USD worth of fresh and frozen fruit in 2018, an increase of 8%.

3. It is anticipated for the foreseeable future, the Asia-Pacific region would dominate the cold chain market

North America was the largest region in the cold chain market, accounting for 30% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cold chain market will be Asia Pacific, and, Middle East where growth projected will be at CAGRs of ~15% and ~14% respectively. These will be followed by South Africa, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at a positive CAGR rates. Furthermore, the outlook for the Global Cold Chain market remains positive, with expectations for continued growth in line with the Global expanding economy and development of various industries.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Cold Chain Transport

Cold Chain Storage

By Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Dessert

Bakery and Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat Meal

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Total

Global Cold Chain Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-



Singapore Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Coupled With Demand for Temperature Sensitive Health Care Products

According to Ken Research estimates, the Singapore Cold Chain Market – which grew from approximately SGD ~10.0 Bn in 2016 to approximately SGD ~14.0 Bn in 2021 – is forecasted to grow further into SGD ~19.0 Bn opportunity by 2026F, owing to the rising household expenditure on food products and investments in the health care sector.

Singapore’s Cold Chain Market has grown at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016-2021 driven primarily by demands from the advanced and significant food service and healthcare industry. Singapore Cold Storage Market has grown at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016-2021 driven primarily by the high investment made in the form of new infrastructure, and increasing pallet capacities. Singapore’s Cold Transport Market has grown at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016-2021 driven by the increasing requirement for vaccine transportation and rising demand for processed foods in Singapore



Thailand Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Rising Import-Export Trade Volume and Domestic Consumption of Meat, Seafood and Popularity of Ready to Eat Frozen Processed Food

According to Ken Research estimates, the Thailand Cold Chain Market is forecasted to grow more than THB 20 Bn by 2026F, owing to the growing demand of processed ready-to-eat food, rising export volumes, expanding storage capacity and new and advanced technologies. The Thailand Cold Chain Industry comprises of Cold Storage and Cold Transport with presence of major companies such as JWD logistics, Thaimax, Yokorei and Interexpress Logistics operating in the market.

Brazil Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by increasing exports and imports and consolidation of the market by large players

The evolution of Cold Chain is being driven by the appearance of new companies with a vision of opportunity in the business and aim to capture market share. The Cold Chain market in Brazil is emerging with key projects due to high exports of fruits and vegetables. Brazil Cold Chain Market is currently at the growth stage and the market is currently increasing at a double digit CAGR owing to rising growth in export of meat products and import of pharmaceuticals.

Portugal Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Rising Packaged Foods Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population

Due to the country’s big coastline, and high seafood consumption and meat consumption, it is expected that the cold chain market will grow in the forecast period in Portugal, and therefore the meat and seafood segment is expected to have a significant share in warehousing market’s revenue. Intelligent transport systems will make it possible to improve the safety and quality of the network, optimize traffic and relieve congestion in cities, and because of C-Roads, growth is expected in the cold chain market of Portugal. Also with the growing demand for temperature-controlled products and the entry of several new players are anticipated to propel the cold chain market.

