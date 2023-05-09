New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oral Solid Dosage Excipients Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278376/?utm_source=GNW

The study includes the analysis of the oral solid dosage excipients market based on key product types, sub-types, and geographies.



This research service analyzes the global oral solid dosage excipients market, covering North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).It details global and regional trends, market drivers and restraints and focuses on the oral solid dosage excipients used to formulate various drugs.



The study includes the oral solid dosage excipients analysis based on key product segments of binders & fillers, coatings, disintegrants, glidants & lubricants, solubilizers, surfactants & emulsifiers, and others.It further quantifies the consumption of key sub-types within each of these product segments.



Expanding patient base and the need to develop targeted and effective therapies will drive market growth in the forecast period. Demand for patient-compliant drugs, such as orally disintegrating or rapidly disintegrating drugs, specifically for the aged population, has increased. It led to a surge in demand for excipients adaptable for such drugs. In addition, the growth in the end-use industry magnified by the trends, such as increasing chronic illnesses, rapidly aging population coupled with rising healthcare spending, and growing demand for multifunctional excipients, are estimated to drive market growth in the near future. On the other hand, with an increasing number of pharmaceutical formulators using technologies to improve drug manufacturing efficiency, such as continuous manufacturing instead of batch manufacturing, the need for novel excipients is expected to rise over the forecast period. The oral solid dosage excipients market has various global and regional participants. Companies focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the co-processed and multifunctional excipients portfolio remains a key area of focus.

Author: Akheela Dhiman

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278376/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________