New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022"





Trips to shopping malls, parks, and supermarkets have increased 10% or more when compared to the baseline levels; this, in turn, has led to an increase in the use of private cars and some shared mobility modes.However, a number of cities are looking to levy additional road tax, especially for private cars (for instance, the UK is planning to increase the vehicle excise duty for ICE vehicles; the amount of tax on the car increases based on the emissions the vehicle produces).



As witnessed in 2021, the rise in taxes will drive the adoption of shared mobility.For instance, ShareNow reported increases in the rental duration of more than 23%, and bookings of long-term rentals are to increase by 41% or more, because people were on longer leisure trips.



Other companies such as Zeelo (DRT) reported an increase in demand that exceeded 600%, which can be attributed to the demand from the B2B segment. We will see companies shift to other flexible modes; company fleet cars are no longer attractive, and they are actively seeking to offer other options like mobility budgets and corporate MaaS solutions. Though profitability was the main area of concern, the outlook is definitely bright with the overall revenue from the shared mobility market expected to exceed $1.9 trillion by 2030. The study analyzes changing market dynamics, outlines trends impacting the market’s recovery, and provides a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe. It also includes pandemic-adjusted forecasts until 2030 for the various shared mobility market segments, offering insights into business segments’ underlying growth prospects. The study aims to outline the primary growth opportunities and call-to-action for shared mobility industry stakeholders from a short-to-medium-term perspective.

