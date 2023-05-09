NETSOL Announces Launch of Hubex API Library

ENCINO, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced the launch of Hubex, an API library that enables companies to standardize all their API integration procedures across multiple API services through a single integration. Hubex is NETSOL’s second product offering from the AppexNow marketplace following Flex, an API-based, ready-to-use calculation engine.



In addition to traditional lending companies, Hubex can also streamline the operations of dealerships, vendors, and consultants through an API library. Our comprehensive ecosystem of suppliers is constantly growing, offering new services to expand coverage. With a ready-to-use service, Hubex makes it easy for businesses to seamlessly connect with multiple APIs and achieve their desired outcomes. Pre-integrated services in the Hubex library include but are not limited to payment processing, bank account authentication, finance and insurance products, fraud check, KYC service, driver license verification, address validation, vehicle valuation and notification service.

“AppexNow is the first marketplace offering solutions developed specifically for the global credit, finance and leasing industry built on API-first strategy,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “Hubex, our second product launched as a part of the AppexNow marketplace, offers an efficient and streamlined approach to integrating various APIs through a single integration. With a developer-friendly, plug-and-play system, users can easily connect their applications to multiple third-party providers through a standardized integration process and without the need for extensive development resources. We are excited to be launching another product under the AppexNow umbrella and look froward to further expanding this platform.”

“With the launch of Hubex, we are addressing the market's greatest need for integration and relationships with third-party service providers,” said Peter Minshall, Executive Vice President, NETSOL Technologies Americas. “Our API-first approach minimizes the financial and human resources required for integration, resulting in reduced person-hours and costs. Additionally, users can be rest assured that their integrations will remain up-to-date, as Hubex automatically manages updates from third-party providers. Overall, the cloud-based API library offers a professional and reliable solution for simplifying the integration process and optimizing workflow efficiency. Once deployed, we also offer a dedicated team of consultants to support customers with more customized or complex integration needs.”

NETSOL will showcase its API-first products at Automotive Retail 2023 on May 16th and 17th at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA. To explore Hubex, please visit: www.hubexengine.io.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1750 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

