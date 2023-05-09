HealthEquity Honored with 2023 Healthy Worksite Award by Utah Worksite Wellness Council

DRAPER, Utah, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the nation’s largest health savings account (HSA) custodian, announced today that it has been recognized by the Utah Worksite Wellness Council (UWWC) with a 2023 Platinum Healthy Worksite Award.



This marks the second consecutive year that HealthEquity has received a Platinum Award from the UWWC. Additionally, HealthEquity received an Innovation Award for its work to enhance emotional wellness at the company.

"At HealthEquity, we know that investing in the health and well-being of our team members is not only the right thing to do, but it's also good for business," said Jon Kessler, CEO of HealthEquity. "We’ve really doubled down our efforts in this area over the past few years—especially as more and more people adapt to a new normal coming out of the pandemic. We are excited to see it’s making a difference to our team and their communities."

The Healthy Worksite Award is given annually to Utah-based companies that demonstrate a commitment to creating a healthy workplace environment for their employees. The award recognizes companies that prioritize employee health and wellness by implementing evidence-based health promotion strategies and creating supportive workplace policies and environments in areas such as physical, emotional, social financial and community wellness.

HealthEquity has a comprehensive wellness program, that includes initiatives such as healthy eating and preparation education, financial planning support, stress-reduction guided programs, and physical activity challenges. The company's wellness program is part of its broader commitment to creating a healthy and inclusive workplace culture.

"Our wellness program is designed to support the whole person, including their physical, emotional, and financial well-being," said HealthEquity Chief People Officer, Cheryl King. "We listen to our teammates and do all we can to support them with the resources they need to live healthy and fulfilling lives, both inside and outside of work."

In addition to its wellness program, HealthEquity offers its employees a range of benefits designed to support their holistic well-being, including a stipend to support physical fitness they call “movement money”, a robust recognition and rewards program, and Adventure Accounts that provide teammates stipends that help support travel and adventure planning. The company also encourages team members to get involved in the community by providing time off to participate in volunteer programs and charitable initiatives. In 2022, nearly a quarter of HealthEquity team members volunteered more than 4,900 hours and donated over $2,300 (matched by HealthEquity to total more than $4,700) to charitable causes including American Red Cross, United Way, Save the Children and many others.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer directed benefits for more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.