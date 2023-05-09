Inuvo AI Enhances its Audience Descriptions by Utilizing OpenAI

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc . (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) advertising solution made specifically for brands and agencies, today announced that its generative AI technology, IntentKey®, is utilizing the ChatGPT API to enhance its audience descriptions – redefining the way the marketing industry’s “personas” have been traditionally created.



Marketers typically use identity-based, predefined personas to describe their audiences. A marketing persona is a detailed description of a hypothetical person who represents a specific target market for a product or service.

Inuvo has revolutionized advertising by focusing audience selection and targeting around concepts that define the reasons behind consumer interests, not the identities within an audience. Inuvo’s generative artificial intelligence is based on a proprietary language model trained on a large corpus of public information. Inuvo clients will now receive IntentKey®-generated audience descriptions utilizing ChatGPT API enhancements.

This announcement follows the company’s launch last week of its proprietary IntentKey® powered Audience Discovery Portal where marketers can generate audiences at-will for any product, service, or brand at inuvo.com/portal. Unlike the portal, which is now available to the public, the new audience personas will be exclusively available to Inuvo’s commercial clients.

Inuvo CEO Rich Howe commented, “It was inevitable that AI systems would be able to talk to each other. This is only possible, in this case, because the fundamental technologies that underpin both AI systems are based on a language model. Effectively, the AIs speak the same language.”

Mr. Howe continued, “With this enhancement, once again, Inuvo unshackles marketers from their dependence on structured data sets that predefine and, consequently, limit their knowledge about audiences. What we are now able to do is send IntentKey’s generated reasons behind why an audience is interested in a product, brand, or service to the ChatGPT API so it can provide its natural language interpretation of that audience.”

“This is yet another example of why language-based AI modeling is the only way to free marketers from their decades of dependence on identity-based targeting technologies. Inuvo can now generate an unlimited number of possible audience descriptions, aka ‘personas,’ that are 100% uniquely related to each client’s business,” concluded Mr. Howe.

Inuvo has numerous patents and over $50 million invested in the conceptualization of the knowledge of humanity – captured in Inuvo’s proprietary language model. These interrelated concepts describe the numerous reasons behind consumer interest without knowing who those consumers are. This AI technology is specifically designed for a consumer-privacy-first future.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc . (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on March 10, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a fourth party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information, which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com