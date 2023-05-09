Our team of analysts project, Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market will generate US$ 16.8 Billion in 2033, growing at a 2.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, large diameter steel pipes market is projected to be worth US$ 12.6 Billion. The market is expanding as a result of the expanding use of technologically advanced steel pipes with large diameters and strength in a variety of industries. According to estimates, the FMI projects market will generate US$ 16.8 Billion in 2033, growing at a 2.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



The global large diameter steel pipes market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period driven by increasing demand from the chemical and oil & gas industries.

One of the factors propelling the growth of the large diameter steel pipes market include an increase in oil & gas production and increasing demand from the transportation sector. The demand for large diameter steel pipes is attributed to beneficial physical and chemical attributes including resistance to corrosion and low environmental impact.

The increasing infrastructural development in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to drive the large diameter steel pipe market growth during the forecast period. Growing investments in the oil & gas sector in Europe and North America are likely to boost the demand for large diameter steel pipes.

The rapid growth of the oil and gas sector, automotive and chemical industries in the Asia Pacific is encouraging the growth of the market in the region. The rapidly growing chemical industry and increasing investments in wastewater development systems in developing countries like China, India, Germany, and others are driving the market for large diameter steel pipes.

Increasing applications in the construction and chemical industry have created opportunities for market growth. Increasing industrialization led to an increase in a number of various industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. Growing advances in these companies led to a boost in demand for large diameter steel pipes.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Based on the application, the oil & gas segment accounts for a CAGR of 3.4%.

By type, the LSAW pipe segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising market, capturing a CAGR of 2.8%.

Asia Pacific to be an opportunistic market, expected to capture a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape:

American Cast Iron Pipe Company; American Piping Products, Inc.; Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.; Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co., Ltd.; BERG PIPE are some of the leading players operating in large diameter steel pipes market.

Some of the recent development in the market are listed below-

In July 2021 - American Piping Products (APP) announced the expansion of their North Houston Rosslyn steel pipe yard and processing center. The new lease adds approximately 10 acres to the already 20-acre facility.

In November 2022 - Summit carbon solutions announce a partnership with American steel pipe to purchase American-made, high-strength steel line pipes. These pipes are used in support of Summit’s transformative carbon capture, transportation, and storage projects.

Key Segments:

By Type:

LSAW

SSAW

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Chemical





By Region:

North American

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa





