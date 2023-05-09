Feel Therapeutics Selected to Join Johnson & Johnson Innovation–JLABS to Catalyze their Vision of Digital Precision Medicine in Mental Health

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feel Therapeutics, a leading digital precision medicine company, is proud to announce that it has been accepted into Johnson & Johnson Innovation–JLABS. JLABS is a global life science network designed to catalyze transformational solutions across the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer health sectors.



“We are thrilled to join JLABS and access their dense network of life science innovators and leading experts,” said George Eleftheriou, CEO and Co-Founder of Feel Therapeutics. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our Digital Precision Medicine Platform and realize our vision of precision neuroscience.”

An Innovative Platform to Enable Digital Precision Medicine

Feel Therapeutics launched its groundbreaking Digital Precision Medicine Platform in September 2022 to usher in the era of precision neuroscience and psychiatry. The platform is an ecosystem that integrates digital measurement with patient support and programs developed to create physiological and digital biomarkers and therapeutics for mental health. This ecosystem combines continuous, objective, and passive measurement with patient engagement, support, and activation. The Feel programs leverage this ecosystem to provide just-in-time and personalized support to individuals struggling with mental health issues – helping to improve patient outcomes, optimize treatment plans, and generate real-world evidence.

About Feel Therapeutics

Feel Therapeutics, Inc. is a Digital Precision Medicine company developing Digital Biomarkers and Therapeutics to bring objective data and measurement into the way we diagnose, manage, and care for mental health. The company is backed by top-tier investors (Felicis, Anthemis, SOSV) and has partnerships with large pharmaceutical companies to develop novel digital biomarkers and bring digital health solutions to market as standalone programs or alongside medications. Feel Therapeutics has a global presence with offices in both the US and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.feeltherapeutics.com.