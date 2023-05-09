Automotive Intake Manifold Market Size to Register USD 56.3 billion, with a CAGR of 6.9% by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automotive Intake Manifold Market Information By Product Type, Material, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2032", the market will achieve USD 56.3 billion by 2032 at a 6.9% CAGR.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market Overview

The automotive air intake manifold, which distributes air to the engine's cylinders, is an essential component of an engine. In older cars without fuel injection, the fuel-air mixture was transferred from the carburetor/throttle body parts to the cylinder heads using the air intake manifold. There has been a significant increase in urban population over the last twenty years. Urban population growth has increased the demand for transportation, increasing the demand for intake manifolds. The global economic recovery is expected to get stronger in the future. Production increases in the automotive and auto parts industries reflect the acceleration of world economic growth, propelling market expansion.

A select few automakers have submitted requests for patents for prototype intake manifolds made of different materials and designs. Aluminum was initially the preferred material, but magnesium and plastic eventually replaced it. With an even distribution of the combustion mixture, the automotive air intake exponentially maximizes the effectiveness and efficiency of vehicles. The air cleaner assembly, containing an air filter, supplies air to the manifold.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The valuable contenders in the automotive intake manifold market are:

Edelbrock L.L.C.

Magnetic Marellic S.p.A.

Rochling Group

Holley Performance Products

Sogefi SpA

Keihin North America, Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

MAHLE GMbH

Donaldson Company

Novares

Mikuni Corporation

Among others.



Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11531



Among the most crucial components of the car is the manifold. Automotive engine components use intake manifold systems to facilitate fuel and air distribution for internal combustion. Traditional prototypes and the computer-controlled fuel injection system can use this system, which has been around since the invention of cars. The design, fabrication, and materials used in the engine intake manifold greatly influence the product's development and efficiency.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market COVID 19 Analysis

Despite the industry's recent growth, the COVID-19 pandemic's challenges have reduced demand for automotive air intake manifolds. The downward trend can be attributed to a lack of labor and materials, auto manufacturing plant closures, and temporary restrictions on international trade. The market will, however, report a slow rise in the production of new cars. Additionally, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the area surrounding important automotive manufacturing centers. In addition, the automotive air intake manifold sector is being impacted by supply chain disruption. In addition, the pandemic's predicted growth in electrical vehicle sales is anticipated to hurt the automotive air intake manifolds market.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 56.3 billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Material, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing Production and Adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles Key Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Automotive Intake Manifold Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-intake-manifold-market-11531



Automotive Intake Manifold Market U.S.P. Covered:

Air Intake Manifolds Market Drivers:

All these regulations should help the market for air intake manifolds grow. Automakers are constantly under pressure to lighten the vehicle's weight to improve fuel efficiency and the vehicle's performance. Over the forecast period, the automotive air intake manifolds market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Additionally, automakers are spending money on R&D for manufacturing lightweight vehicles, which is anticipated to fuel the market for air intake manifolds. Diesel engines primarily use the automotive air intake manifold to move the filtered and dehumidified air toward the engine cylinders. Over the forecast period, the automotive air intake manifolds market is anticipated to experience growth restraints due to the rising production and popularity of battery electric vehicles.

Air Intake Manifolds Market Restraints:

The rising use of electric vehicles due to fossil fuel depletion and fuel price volatility is a significant market restraint.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmentation

The market includes aluminum, plastic, magnesium, and other composites by material. By application, the market includes light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and sports cars. By product type, the market includes dual-plane manifolds, EFI manifolds, single-plane manifolds, HI-RAM manifolds, and supercharger intake manifolds.

Automotive Intake Manifold Market Regional Insights

Half of the global automotive air intake manifold market is expected to come from Asia-Pacific. The regional market expansion is primarily driven by increases in vehicle manufacturing in Japan, India, China, South Korea, and other countries. Large-scale automakers' presence, reasonable labor and material costs, and low production costs have historically been the main draws for major OEMs. Over the forecast, the market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia-Pacific. The expected expansion of this market in the area is anticipated to be fueled by rising megacities and increased vehicle production. Over the forecast, Europe is anticipated to exhibit substantial expansion in the automotive air intake manifold market. The air intake manifold requirement is increasing due to the region's strict government emission regulations.



Buy Now Premium Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11531



Over the forecast, North America is anticipated to exhibit strong development in the automotive air intake manifold market. Over the past few years, the entry of numerous small and large auto companies into Asia has increased due to FDI-friendly government policies and lax environmental standards. However, it is anticipated that increased attention to emissions control and the move toward a carbon-free future will encourage environmental sustainability in the auto industry, improving product development even more.

Related Reports:

Automotive Sensors Market Research Report Information By Sensors Type, By Technology, By Vehicle Type, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030

Automotive Coil Spring Market Research Report Information By Application, By End User, and By Region - Forecast till 2030

Automotive Steering Systems Market By Steering System, By components, Vehicle Type and by End Market Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.