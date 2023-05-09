Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (TSXV:VAND, OTCQX:VANAF) to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (TSXV:VAND, OTCQX:VANAF), based in Canada, purchases and owns a portfolio of vanadium products to provide its shareholders with exposure to underlying vanadium price and, over time, to store the vanadium in vanadium redox flow batteries (“VRFBs”) to drive vanadium demand and enable to energy transition, today announced that Jonathan Lee, Chairman, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.



DATE: May 11th

TIME: 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 11th to 16th

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. If you would like to attend the conference in-person at OTC Markets New York office, please contact events@otcmarkets.com

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Our vanadium portfolio has increased to US$8.99/lb V2O5 equivalent, up 9.3% from September 2022 inception and our net asset value (“NAV”) per share has increased to C$2.11/sh (as of May 5, 2023) from our go public transaction of C$2.00/sh

Owner of 2.89mm lbs of V2O5 equivalent

Estimates for 2023 are as high as 2.6 GWh of total new VRFB projects, representing approximately 13% of global vanadium production and more than triple the total installed capacity since the 1980s



About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (“LPV”) is a pure-play physical vanadium investment company. LPV provides direct exposure to vanadium through a secure, convenient and exchange-traded vehicle. Vanadium is essential to achieving a greener world, through carbon reduction, in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. LPV's strategy is to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium as well as actively supplying the fast growing vanadium redox flow battery (“VRFB”) industry to advance the integration of renewable energy in long duration storage.

LPV's common shares trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND" and on the OTCQX under the symbol “VANAF”. For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com

