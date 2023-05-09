New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sustainable Agriculture Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251569/?utm_source=GNW

Management of soil, land, crops, and natural resources, such as water, makes the framework for sustainable agricultural practices. Sustainable agriculture includes many practices. However, this report focuses on four key approaches with higher innovation potential. Sustainability paradigms include regenerative farming, urban farming, integrated pest & nutrient management, and irrigation management. The report qualitatively assesses key trends and environmental impact of different crop-farming practices. In addition, the adoption potential of sustainable agricultural practices has been discussed in terms of land coverage, where possible. Further, the research study highlights the areas of technology convergence across key paradigms to highlight how smart technologies can enable sustainable agriculture approaches. Globally, industries and governments are increasing their focus on sustainable farming practices, driving their adoption. Stakeholders’ and industries’ awareness initiatives will further boost sustainable farming. The convergence of digital technologies and a shift toward regenerative farming practices will be the key strategies to achieve sustainability goals in the agriculture sector.

