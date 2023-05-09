Questrade celebrates 12th year of being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) – Canada’s Best Brokerage ¹ -- is proud to announce it has been recognized for the twelfth consecutive year as one of 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies , retaining its Platinum Club status. Questrade was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its business practices and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious award.



A year of continued success

In its 30th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in the top privately-owned companies that have demonstrated remarkable leadership. To attain the designation, companies must show leadership on several key fronts including purpose and strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance and financials.

“We are deeply honoured to be recognized for the twelfth year with this respected achievement in a particularly rapidly evolving business world,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Our accomplishment can be attributed to our clearly defined organizational purpose to help Canadians become more financially successful and secure. Our fostering of both a remote work and hybrid workplace environment, and a strong focus on employee well-being have led us to overcome global economic challenges, while remaining highly competitive in the financial services industry.”

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed Companies winners shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

Added Mr. Kholodenko, “We’re also very proud of our continued investment in technology and innovation, and ultimately, grateful to our talented, dedicated and loyal team.”

“The 2023 Best Managed winners exemplify the highest Canadian business standards of innovation, adaptability, and resilience,” said Derrick Dempster, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Over the past year, companies such as Questrade have accelerated by continuously adapting and successfully responding to challenges, seizing new opportunities, leveraging industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments, and driving sustainable growth.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned and managed Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

