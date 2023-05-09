Soar into Labour Day at the 74th annual Canadian International Air Show

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian International Airshow (CIAS) will once again return to Toronto’s waterfront from September 2-4 during the Labour Day weekend. Don’t miss a weekend of astonishing performances, including a rare double header of two iconic jet teams, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who haven’t been in Toronto for 14 years.



This year will also mark the final appearance of Gord Price. Despite announcing he would retire after last year’s event, the 81-year-old couldn’t stay grounded and has decided to return for one last show. Gord is known for his performance in the Yak-50, the largest aircraft to fly in the World Aerobatic Championship, where he will demonstrate graceful aerobatics by pushing the aircraft to its limits.

“The Airshow has become a family tradition for Canadians by bringing exhilarating aviation displays to Toronto’s waterfront for decades, and this year is no different,” said Lori Duthie, Executive Director of the Canadian International Air Show. “We are very excited to officially announce another jam-packed performance schedule, including two of the best jet teams in the world and demonstrations from both the Canadian and U.S. Air Force."

Tickets for the exclusive Air Show Zone are on sale now and guarantee the best possible spot to see all the action. Tickets are available in two packages, General Admission and Flight Deck, which provide VIP opportunities.

What else you can expect at the 2023 Canadian International Airshow:

See thrilling maneuvers and formations of the F/A-18 Super Hornets flown by the US Navy Blue Angels who are celebrating their 77 th season.

season. Wonder at the CF-18 Demo Team in one of their only shows this year in the twin-engine McDonnell Douglas CF-18 Hornet.

Marvel at the U.S. Air Force F-16 Demo, where Captain Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler and her team will show the capabilities of the Lockheed-Martin F-16C Fighting Falcon Block 50.

Watch the iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds and their inspiring performance in their Canadair CT-114 Tutor.

Snap a selfie with select performers and crew during meet and greets.

Explore exclusive Aviation Exhibits featuring historical artifacts and cutting-edge technology.

Enjoy delicious eats and treats at the concession stand and refuelling station.

Upgrade your tickets to Flight Deck and experience the excitement of the Air Show from an exclusive chalet with a fully catered buffet lunch and open bar, along with other perks.

Continue the adventure with same-day admission to the Canadian National Exhibition.



For additional information and to purchase tickets for the Canadian International Air Show, please visit cias.org.



ABOUT THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW:

The Canadian International Airshow is Canada’s largest and longest-running airshow located right in the heart of downtown Toronto. It is a jam-packed air display showcasing modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics, and much more. For more information, please visit cias.org.

