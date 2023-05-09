New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251577/?utm_source=GNW





There is a significant overlap in military and commercial UGVs, with many platforms capable of performing tasks in both areas.While military applications are important, commercial end-use for UGVs has grown in the last 3 years, with agriculture, mining, and last-mile delivery being the industries where UGV platforms have experienced the highest growth rates.



In addition, the drive for ecological solutions with lower carbon emissions will propel unmanned solutions growth due to their lower carbon footprint than conventional methods. In addition, as with other unmanned systems, technological developments in autonomy and artificial intelligence will further incentivize the adoption of unmanned ground vehicles by lowering costs and the time needed to process data gathered by the platform.Relevant challenges to market growth include competition from drones, which also benefit from the same technological advances and lower carbon emissions, and supply chain disruptions, which currently inhibit the mass production of UGVs. High adoption costs will prevent businesses in the developing world from adopting unmanned solutions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251577/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________