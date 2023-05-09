DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Discusses the Need to Unify the Geothermal Industry with the Head of Egg Geo

LEHI, Utah, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, announced today that CEO Andrew Van Noy met with industry leader Jay Egg to discuss the need to unify the geothermal industry to meet the growing demand for services focused on using the Earth as a source of energy.



Jay Egg currently serves as CEO of Egg Geo. His 35 years in the geothermal industry have brought him the labels of Visionary and Game-changer in the adoption and deployment of thermal energy exchange. As a global geothermal expert, Mr. Egg focuses on feasibility and design for thermal energy networks and supporting activities involving geothermal exchange implementation, aquifer related feasibility and special permitting such as utility‐scale geothermal exchange systems. Mr. Egg is a Certified Geothermal Designer, mechanical professional, co-recipient of the 2020 Constellation Prize for Policy Change, and passionate thermal energy advocate who started his career in nuclear power with the U.S. Navy.

During the discussion, Mr. Egg touched on the growing consumer demand for clean, renewable energy. “They want a company that sees the Earth as a solution,” he said. Mr. Egg identified this change in sentiment and turned it into an opportunity for growth. Egg Geo began hiring academics and scientists to bridge this gap in demand. “It was a wonderful embrace,” he said, noting that Egg Geo “is one of the few companies to bridge that gap effectively.”

Following the talk, DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy said, “Jay’s work to grow Egg Geo as a commercial partner of the geothermal industry is important to our mission at DeepPower,” He commended Egg Geo and Geothermal Rising’s work to unify the industry.

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

