Bear Grylls to Keynote Applied Net 2023

University Park, IL., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and Applied Client Network today announced that global adventurer Bear Grylls will be the featured keynote speaker at Applied Net 2023. During his keynote, Bear Grylls’ life motto, “have courage, be kind, and never give up” will be reflected in his speech as he outlines how resilience leads to opportunity.

“Applied Net has a history of great keynote speakers, and this is sure to be unforgettable,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “Bear Grylls has an amazing story and incredible insight. His keynote is sure to inspire us all to be courageous and commit to our goals.”

A former British Special Forces soldier, Bear Grylls went on to become one of the youngest-ever climbers of Mt. Everest despite breaking his back just 18 months earlier. Grylls hosts globally renowned adventure shows, including the legendary Discovery Channel show Man vs. Wild and Running Wild with Bear Grylls, now in its eighth season on National Geographic Channel. His Running Wild guests have included President Obama, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, Prime Minister Modi of India, and many others. Grylls also hosts the double Emmy Award-winning interactive Netflix series You vs. Wild, where viewers get to decide what adventure Grylls goes on. A bestselling author, Grylls has sold over 20 million books. He is also an Honorary Colonel to the Royal Marines Commandos, the youngest ever UK Chief Scout, and the first ever Chief Ambassador to the World Scout Organization, representing a global family of some 55 million young Scouts worldwide.

“This year we want to inspire agencies to aspire to greatness,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Bear Grylls knows how essential it is to have the resilience to overcome obstacles, and the importance of bravery when you have lofty goals. We are thrilled to have such an accomplished speaker to share inspiring stories of endurance and perseverance.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.