Join the Ride for Youth Mental Health: Help Make an Impact on Young Lives Today!

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack.org , an award-winning youth mental health charity, and Presenting Sponsor Bank of America are excited to announce Jack® Ride 2023 — a hybrid cycling event in support of Jack.org’s work to improve youth mental health outcomes. Young people are the most likely age group to struggle with their mental health, and it’s estimated that half of young people who need mental health support go without it. Jack Ride brings together a community of people who are dedicated to building a better world for youth. With the support of Jack Ride participants and donors, Jack.org is able to provide essential mental health education and resources to thousands of young people in Canada.



The flagship Jack Ride event is scheduled to take place in-person on May 27, 2023 in Caledon, ON, with volunteer-led and virtual Rides happening until the end of June. This year, Jack Riders have more options to participate or volunteer than ever, with three event options to choose from:

In-person: Caledon, Ontario, May 27, 2023

Caledon, Ontario, May 27, 2023 Volunteer-led: Canmore, Alberta, June 11, 2023

Canmore, Alberta, June 11, 2023 Virtual: Anywhere You Ride, May 27, 2023 (or anytime until the end of June!)

This year, Jack Ride aims to raise $1.9 million for youth mental health. Those funds support the thousands of young people that work with Jack.org to improve mental health in their communities. It’s only possible because of Jack Riders who understand the necessity of mental health education and resources, and want to support the young people who are working hard to make change. By getting involved with Jack Ride 2023, participants and donors can help young people expand their mental health literacy and ensure they have the resources they need to lead fulfilling lives.

"I wanted to do this to honour [my sister] Lee who had such an incredible and brave mental health journey. And to carry on her legacy of helping others," says Sasha, a member of one of 21 tribute teams participating in this year’s Jack Ride. "I ride to make a positive impact towards mental health through Jack Ride," adds Tim, whose personal fundraising goal this year will bring him to an incredible $100,000 in support of Jack.org over his 14 years of riding.

"Jack.org is proud to bring our community together to support Jack.org’s work equipping young people with what they need to thrive," says Rowena Pinto, Jack.org’s President & CEO. "We know that young people need access to tools and resources that support their mental health. Jack Ride is an incredible chance to bring community members together to support this critical cause."

Jack.org invites all Canadians to support young people by donating to Jack Ride today. Your contribution will go a long way in providing them with access to mental health resources, support and education.

To donate or register for Jack Ride 2023, please visit jack.org/ride. Join Jack.org [and its 4,500+ donors and 1,000+ participants] in breaking the barriers to youth mental health. Don’t forget to tag us on socials with the hashtags #JackRide #MoveTogether.

Jack Ride is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Bank of America, as well as Accenture, Avanade, BMO and many others.

About Jack.org

Jack.org is a Canadian charity that partners with young leaders in every province and territory to improve youth mental health outcomes in their communities. The reasons are clear: suicide remains the leading health-related cause of death for young people, accounting for 25% of youth death, and most young people still don't get the support they need when they're struggling with their mental health. Jack.org’s work aims to enhance young people's ability to recognize struggle in both themselves and their peers, seek out appropriate mental health support and resources, and advocate for systems that are better able to meet the diverse and complex needs of young people. The goal is to ensure that every young person in the country gets the help they deserve.

