CHERRY KW X ULP: Ultra slim and mechanical – the best of both worlds





KENOSHA, Wis., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY, the specialist for computer, office and gaming accessories and market leader in mechanical key switches, has launched the KW X ULP, a dynamic ultra-slim mechanical keyboard featuring the award-winning CHERRY MX ULTRA LOW PROFILE (ULP) mechanical switches for an unrivaled typing experience.



The CHERRY KW X ULP is available now at Amazon for an MSRP of $249.99.

ULTRA low profile

At the heart of the remarkably slim KW X ULP are CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile switches. This specially developed switch type has a height of just 3.5 millimetres, which is 70 percent less than standard MX switches, and thus facilitates keyboards that offer the full mechanical typing feel despite their ultra-slim form factor. Additionally, the discreet cupping of the polycarbonate keycaps offers optimal grip.

ULTRA stylish

The keyboard sports a timelessly elegant case with a noble black finish, an anodized and milled aluminium plate on top and edges in silver. Paired with the stylish monochrome backlight, the KW X ULP becomes an eye-catcher on any desk. At the same time, it delivers the precision and durability previously reserved for much thicker mechanical keyboards.

ULTRA versatile

All of this is made possible by the CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile switches, which are developed and manufactured in Germany. They offer a typing feel that’s as precise as it is comfortable. Perfect anti-ghosting and full-N key rollover ensure that every press is registered – even when things get very busy. Thus, the keyboard is just as much fun to use for writing or programming as it is for an evening of gaming. This versatility is mirrored in the flexible connectivity options with a total of four channels. Wireless devices like smartphones or tablets can be connected via two (easily switchable) Bluetooth® 5.2 channels. The included USB-A/USB-C cable can be used to connect devices like desktop PCs or gaming consoles via USB, and it charges the battery. The fourth channel relies on USB as well but works wirelessly. Simply connect the included USB dongle to the device to establish a 2.4 GHz radio connection (with AES 128 encryption). When the dongle is not needed, it can be stowed in the keyboard housing, where it is magnetically secured.

ULTRA satisfying

Users can easily switch between the different connection modes by pressing F1-F4 – colour LEDs indicate which device is currently active. The same goes for all LOCK keys, the Windows key and the FN key, which also indicate their status with integrated LEDs. The keyboard's backlight can be adjusted in ten levels or turned off completely, while the RGB LED in the CHERRY key indicates the battery status during charging. The Windows keys can be disabled at the push of a button, for example for gaming sessions.

ULTRA lasting

Durability and resilience are the hallmarks of the KW X ULP. Three slip-resistant feet provide stability. The abrasion-resistant key button labels defy any continuous use. The powerful rechargeable battery is perfectly suited for longer use as well. Depending on the mode of operation and the selected illumination, users can work in cordless mode for several weeks. The high-quality CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile switches also guarantee up to 50 million actuations per button and thus offer a very high durability.

Award-winning

The MX Ultra Low Profile switch already received the German Innovation Gold Award ’22 for pioneering excellence. The ultra slim switch won the category “Excellence in Business to Business” and beat competitors from the “Office Solutions” sector. The jury based the award on the outstanding typing sensation and fantastic technical development with which the MX Ultra Low Profile switch sets a new standard in the keyboard sector. This technical innovation is quite literally excellent, as the CHERRY KW X ULP was also awarded the Red Dot Design Award 2023.

Plastic-Free Packaging

CHERRY is committed to growing as an environmentally responsible and sustainable company. The KW X ULP uses plastic-free packaging, including recyclable cardboard, silk paper wrapping and a paper seal.

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 500 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Landskrona (Schweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: www.cherryamericas.com

