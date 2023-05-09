BigPanda Names Joanna Johnston Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc. , the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced the appointment of Joanna Johnston to Chief Customer Officer, responsible for post-sales customer experience enhancements, professional services offerings, and customer education. Johnston formerly served as Vice President of Americas Professional Services at Snowflake and is committed to implementing new approaches that will transform BigPanda’s customer experiences.



Johnston is excited to bring her breadth of knowledge to the BigPanda team and is committed to driving the company's customer-centric culture. "Adapting to evolving customer needs and meeting customers where they are on their transformation journey is imperative for businesses to remain competitive in today's dynamic market,” said Johnston. “As Chief Customer Officer, I am partnering with our team to effectively communicate the value proposition of BigPanda, and educate our customers on how essential our product and services are through new avenues such as up-leveled training opportunities. By prioritizing customer education and transformational services, we can build long-lasting relationships and establish ourselves as a trusted and pivotal partner in the eyes of our customers."

"Joanna has critical insights about the customer journey from her experience at previous high-growth organizations,” said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder of BigPanda. “That knowledge, together with her passion for delivering exceptional customer experience, has instilled confidence across the entire executive team that Joanna will be an amazing Chief Customer Officer.”

Game Changer: Redefining Customer Experience

Johnson is joining BigPanda with extensive customer experience management experience and a proven track record of driving customer satisfaction and loyalty. Previously, Johnston served as vice president of professional services at Snowflake.

Before Snowflake, Johnston was senior director of go-to-market product readiness at ServiceNow. In this role, Johnston saw the immense value that automation could bring to organizations of all sizes, specifically how data allows for faster, more-informed decision-making. She also served as master research and development product manager at Hewlett Packard.

Johnston holds a B.A. in science, an MBA from the University of Oregon, and has extended education through Harvard University and Stanford University.

About BigPanda

BigPanda Inc. enables its customers to organize and mobilize the world’s DevOps and ITOps data. BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, empowers some of the world's largest brands to keep business running, prevent service outages, and improve incident management to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. BigPanda’s platform is critical for organizations across industries and enterprises of all sizes, from small and medium to Fortune 500 companies, to power their digital services. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

