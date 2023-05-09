Look Left Marketing Named as One of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for a second consecutive year. The award is the result of a comprehensive measurement of US companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.



As Look Left continues to grow and evolve, its employees remain its greatest asset. Inc. named Look Left and its award-winning team to its Best Workplaces list as a result of an outstanding company culture, innovative management style, low turnover rate and collaborative remote environment. Along with being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces, the company was also named to the Inc. 5000 Regional Pacific list earlier this year.

“Our team of ‘superhero’ employees are the heartbeat of our organization. Together, we offer our clients innovative ideas, sophisticated digital marketing and PR insights and a true partnership,” said Bryan Scanlon, principal at Look Left Marketing. “We provide extensive and flexible benefits and foster an open and collaborative environment with employees of all levels, which makes Look Left a close-knit, supportive place to work.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 571 honorees this year. Employees took part in a survey, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, commitment to fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Look Left Marketing is a content marketing and PR agency specializing in B2B technology. It brings messaging to life in earned, owned and paid media to give clients the power to punch above their weight and get the attention they deserve. The agency partners with some of the most innovative companies in infrastructure, security and developer technology. Learn more at lookleftmarketing.com and follow the agency on LinkedIn .