Outpace Bio, a Leader in Protein Design for Cell Therapy, Announces Presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Seattle, WA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outpace Bio , a company using protein design and cell engineering to create advanced cell therapies with curative potential, today announced that an abstract was selected for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual meeting being held from May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

“We look forward to presenting advancements from our OutSmartTM platform at ASGCT later this month that highlight our ability to combine protein design and cell engineering to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors with CAR T cells”, said Aaron Foster, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer of Outpace Bio. “We are highly encouraged by our preclinical data demonstrating that CAR T cells can produce a computationally designed cytokine, OutSmartTM IL-2/15, in a context-dependent manner that drives CAR T expansion while minimizing activation of immune suppressive regulatory T cells. The OutSmartTM system has the potential to overcome solid tumor barriers by enhancing CAR T cell persistence and stimulating productive immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while reducing IL-2 related side-effects.”



Poster Presentation Details

Title: OutSmart™ IL-2/15: A CAR T Cell-Produced Designed Cytokine with Tumor-Localized Immune Cell Activity

Summary: OutSmartTM IL-2/15 is a computationally designed cytokine that can be produced following T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment to drive CAR T proliferation and stimulate productive host immune responses

Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Abstract Number: 985 (available at: annual meeting.asgct.org)

Presenter: Dr. Aaron Foster, PhD , Chief Scientific Officer, at Outpace Bio

About Outpace Bio

Outpace is creating cell therapies with curative potential through protein design and cellular engineering. With an initial focus on solid tumors, Outpace is developing technologies that overcome the barriers to efficacy and safety by programming cells to make the right decisions inside patients. Outpace’s suite of technologies drive persistent activity of the cell therapy (OutLast™), recruit a productive immune response in the tumor microenvironment (OutSmart™), and achieve the potency (OutSpacers™), specificity (Co-LOCKR™), and safety (EGFRopt™) necessary to unlock diverse cancer indications. Outpace’s internal and partnered pipeline approach is optimized for rapid clinical validation of its technologies across diverse cell types and manufacturing processes. Outpace is based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit outpacebio.com or email info@outpacebio.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @OutpaceBio.



