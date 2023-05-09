Georgia State and Georgia Fintech Academy Faculty Will Teach Six-Week Banking and Fintech Supplier Development Course on Behalf of Fiserv and Synchrony

Atlanta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A first-of-its-kind supplier development program launched by Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, and Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company, will help prepare businesses to become part of the booming financial services ecosystem. Fiserv and Synchrony partnered with Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business and the Georgia Fintech Academy to develop the curriculum, and their faculty will teach the program. The virtual, six-week course is designed to increase participants’ knowledge of banking and fintech and provide practical insights for suppliers wanting to conduct business with companies in these industries.

“Banking and Fintech for Diverse Suppliers” is for sales leaders, practice leaders, executives, and owners of diverse-owned enterprises, including businesses primarily owned or controlled by historically underrepresented groups including racial or ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQ+, disabled, and veteran populations. Applications are currently open for the inaugural course cohort, at fiserv.com/supplierimpactprograms and syf.com/dsfp with a start date of June 26.

The course will provide participants with applied knowledge of banking concepts and a foundational understanding of fintech to increase the pool of contract-ready, diverse suppliers prepared to serve the financial services sector. Businesses that complete the course successfully may receive a company-level diverse supplier certification/recertification with a third-party certifier in their region.

“While the opportunity is substantial, it is challenging for businesses to become suppliers to banks and fintechs due to the highly specialized nature of these industries,” said Stephen Coogan, Head of Procurement at Fiserv. “We’re launching this program in partnership with Georgia State University, the Georgia Fintech Academy and Synchrony in an intentional effort to enhance supplier sustainability. Equipping potential suppliers with greater knowledge about these industries breaks down barriers and increases opportunities to engage with corporations and scale supplier revenues while growing the financial services and technology ecosystem.”

“Our collaboration with Georgia State University, the Georgia Fintech Academy, and Fiserv will provide resources and expertise to help advance diverse businesses and build their understanding of the financial services industry,” said Kevin Oakes, Chief Procurement Officer at Synchrony. “Equity, diversity and inclusion are part of our culture and critical to Synchrony’s success. We are committed to developing relationships with diverse suppliers and creating opportunities in the communities where we live, work and serve.”

“We are delighted to partner with Fiserv and Synchrony to bring this innovative program to market. In addition to aligning with Georgia State’s focus on providing educational opportunities to learners of all backgrounds, the program further cements the region’s leadership in fintech,” said Brian Jennings, senior associate dean for graduate and non-degree programs.

Learn more about “Banking and Fintech for Diverse Suppliers” at https://fiserv.com/supplierimpactprograms and http://www.syf.com/dsfp.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow us on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry’s most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our “partners.” We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

