Paybotic Named Top Workplaces 2023 by Sun Sentinel, Ranked No. 29 Best Place to Work, Plus Benefit/Service Offering Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybotic (“Paybotic” or “the Company”), the premier resource for financial solutions designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that it received a Top Workplaces 2023 award from the Sun Sentinel , which recognizes South Florida region small businesses. Paybotic was ranked as No. 29 out of 75 small companies for the award, plus was recognized with a Benefit/Service Offering Award.



"Sun Sentinel’s Top Workplaces awards are chosen and voted on by the employees of the companies themselves, which is a testament to the strength and dedication of the Paybotic team," said Max Miller, CEO of Paybotic. "We are so grateful that our employees recognize the benefits of working at Paybotic. We aren’t just a company, we are a group of pioneers dedicated to change in the cannabis industry through streamlined payment processing and a full financial ecosystem. Our team members share our vision to make the world a better place for banking and financial solutions, and supplying our customers with the products and services they need.”

The Sun Sentinel creates the awards list through employee surveys and a partnership with Energage, an employee survey company based in Pennsylvania, which celebrates exceptional workplaces. The award is open to any employer with 35 or more employees in South Florida, and results are based on employee responses that exceed national benchmarks.

For 2023, 3,929 organizations were invited to survey their employees. Based on employee survey feedback, a record 129 have earned recognition as Top Workplaces, and Paybotic was among 75 companies in their category.

About Paybotic

Paybotic is a merchant-focused financial solutions company dedicated to servicing the cannabis industry. Founded in 2013, Paybotic is the preeminent financial solution provider for the cannabis industry offering a full-suite of financial solutions. Paybotic features ongoing compliance and security services to support a trusted network of partnerships for cannabis companies and their customers. Paybotic processes billions of dollars annually through its network of thousands merchants across all legal cannabis markets, offering low downtime and has created a financial ecosystem for the emerging cannabis industry. To learn more, visit https://paybotic.com/ .

