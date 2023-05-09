MultiversX Joins Sense4FIT Summit, the Largest Global Fitness Event Powered By Web3 Technologies

SIBIU, Romania, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiversX is officially joining the Sense4FIT Summit, the largest global Web3 fitness event. Organized by the Sense4FIT team and backed by the largest fitness community in Romania, with over 70,000 members, the event reaches its second edition this year. Scheduled to take place on the 17th of June, in Bucharest, the Summit will feature renowned fitness experts from around the world, as well as exciting blockchain-powered activations.



With strong Web3 elements, attendees will have the chance to unlock experiences via the xPortal Super App, deeply tied within multiple stages of the event, and join in Fit2Earn challenges to earn tokens and NFTs with the Sense4FIT app. Both applications will help participants directly engage with the event and the overall MultiversX ecosystem.

At the Sense4FIT Summit, over 20 top trainers, including Julio Papi, Leo Frîncu, Kiki Constantinescu, Marius Berbecuț and Iulian Panait, will create unique workout experiences for the participants. 4 dedicated zones tailored to different fitness goals will be available, with 7 fitness styles, 6 workshops and 15 classes, ranging from cycling, yoga and Pilates, to functional training, Khai Bo and more.

Together with Sense4FIT, MultiversX aims to bridge the gap between the technology powering the community and the global Web3 fitness movement, and to inspire new opportunities for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

The Sense4FIT Summit is set to make history as the largest global Web3 Fitness event. With over 1000 attendees and 10,000 € worth of prizes, fitness enthusiasts are expected to converge in Bucharest, on the 17th of June. The event will be the first of its kind to bring together blockchain-powered experiences, physical workouts and digital achievements, all in one place.

About Sense4FIT

Sense4FIT is a Web3 “FIT to EARN” lifestyle ecosystem that delivers an online concept through a semi-decentralized app. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Sense4FIT aims to create a more transparent, decentralized, and rewarding fitness ecosystem that benefits both trainers and enthusiasts. Alongside its physical gyms that will be available for franchising, Sense4FIT is preparing surprises for its users by incorporating gyms in the fitnessverse.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure and decentralized blockchain network built from first principles, to solve the two fundamental problems critical for widespread, global adoption: a transition from dialup to broadband, and a significant UX paradigm shift.

