BigPanda Among the Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual 2023 Best Workplaces List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2023. Published in the May/June 2023 issue of the magazine, the annual list is compiled following a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies with exceptional workplaces and company culture.



BigPanda has demonstrated significant momentum in 2023 with key additions to the leadership team and multiple award wins through the first five months of the year. In January, the company named leading financial and go-to-market operations expert Ed Tang chief financial officer, while winning a 2023 Cloud Award for Best Cloud Automation Solution and receiving a CRN Channel Chiefs honor in February. More recently, the company named Joanna Johnston chief customer officer, and noted brand and marketing leader Sun Lee chief marketing officer.

This year, Inc. selected 591 honorees after collecting data from thousands of submissions. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering management effectiveness, employee growth, company culture, and perks and benefits. BigPanda scored 93 points out of 100 during the survey period, higher than the average finalist score (91). The top word used to describe BigPanda's work environment was "collaborative," while 91% of respondents considered themselves highly engaged.

“Being included on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list is always one of the biggest honors we can receive because it’s based on real feedback from team members and reflects the workplace culture we’ve worked so hard to build,” said Assaf Resnick, co-founder and CEO of BigPanda. “There’s no denying the challenges we’ve faced over the years, but that’s the point of building a strong culture in the first place — to succeed through both challenging and good times as a team.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

To learn more about BigPanda's culture and open positions, visit the company careers page .

About BigPanda

BigPanda Inc. enables its customers to organize and mobilize the world’s DevOps and ITOps data. BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, empowers some of the world's largest brands to keep business running, prevent service outages, and improve incident management to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. BigPanda’s platform is critical for organizations across industries and for enterprises of all sizes, from small and medium to Fortune 500 companies, to power their digital services. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately heldbusinesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .

Media contact:

Cortnee Love

Head of Public Relations

clove@bigpanda.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c798a97b-2801-4622-b774-158e8b626565