Ken McKinnon joins Institutional Mortgage Capital as Managing Director

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Mortgage Capital (“IMC”) is pleased to announce that Ken McKinnon has joined the IMC team as Senior Managing Director and Equity Partner. Ken will be reporting to IMC’s CEO and Managing Partner, John Ho. As the newest member of the senior leadership team, Ken will be responsible for managing IMC’s relationships and capital raising activities for its growing debt and equity businesses. Ken will be a member of IMC's investment committee and will work alongside Darren Schmidt and Bob Fitzpatrick, Senior Managing Directors and Equity Partners who are co-heads of IMC’s origination and portfolio management platform.

Ken McKinnon, joins IMC from TD Bank where he was the Head of Real Estate Corporate Banking at TD Securities since 2014. In total, Ken was with TD Bank Group for over 23 years and within the Real Estate Corporate and Investment Banking team for 18 years. At TDS, he was responsible for a team of over 20 professionals covering all sectors of the real estate space across Canada and the US. Ken and his team originated, advised and risk managed over $100B in debt transactions and actively built leading relationships with both large and small public and private real estate owners and operators across North America.

“We are very excited for the future of IMC” said John Ho. "The addition of Ken reinforces our commitment to building an organization that will provide best-in-class investment solutions to our clients for years to come.”

About IMC:

Institutional Mortgage Capital Limited Partnership is an independently owned investment fund manager serving institutional and private wealth clients across Canada. The firm was established in 2009 and has managed 14 debt funds and one joint-venture equity fund. IMC currently has more than $900 million of debt and equity assets under management and $1.9 billion of loans under administration (as of December 31, 2022). The firm invests in all segments of the real estate market, including CMHC, Core/Core+, High Yield and Equity (through IWS Equity). IMC has also been an issuer of over $2.0 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in the Canadian and US capital markets. IMC has a fully operational mortgage servicing company rated CPS2- by Fitch.

