Relievant Medsystems Announces More Than 10,000 Patients Treated with the Intracept® Procedure for Vertebrogenic Low Back Pain

MINNEAPOLIS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic low back pain, today announced that more than 10,000 patients have been treated with the Intracept® Procedure. This is the latest in a series of milestone accomplishments as the company continues raising awareness of vertebrogenic pain and expanding patient access to this proven therapy.



“Impacting 30 million adults, chronic low back pain is one of the most common and debilitating conditions in the U.S. and is the leading cause of disability worldwide,” said Kiran V. Patel, MD, Director of Pain Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital and Founder & CEO of NYC Neuromodulation Center of Excellence. “In the past, opioids have been the most commonly prescribed medication for low back pain, but for both the patients I treat and millions of patients with chronic vertebrogenic low back pain, the Intracept Procedure is a breakthrough option that is providing long-term pain relief and life-changing outcomes.”

Relievant Medsystems’ minimally invasive Intracept Procedure is the only FDA-cleared treatment for the relief of vertebrogenic pain. The same-day, outpatient procedure uses targeted radiofrequency energy to stop the basivertebral nerve (BVN) from transmitting pain signals from the vertebrae and takes approximately one hour to perform.

“We’re excited to be treating patients with Intracept and seeing a relatively rapid and lasting pain relief response,” said Pankaj Mehta, M.D., Clinical President and Chief Medical Officer at Pain Specialists of America. “For many patients the outcomes have been life-changing. My team and I have also been pleased with the ease of the procedure and the support we’ve received.”

“The safety and durability of the Intracept Procedure are not only demonstrated by a robust set of clinical data but also by the physicians and patients who have experienced its impact firsthand,” said Tyler Binney, President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems. “Over 5 million people suffer from vertebrogenic pain in the U.S., and we know that these 10,000 patients are the first of many to receive pain relief and potentially realize a better quality of life.”

Based on existing data, patients typically experience minimal post-procedure discomfort and a quick recovery. The Intracept Procedure is supported by strong scientific evidence, including two Level I randomized clinical trials and data showing improvements are sustained more than 5 years post-procedure.

For more information about the Intracept Procedure, visit: https://www.relievant.com/intracept/.

About Vertebrogenic Pain

Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain, a distinct type of chronic low back pain caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Patients typically have pain in the middle of their low back, which worsens when they bend over, sit for long periods of time, or when they are active. A physician can confirm a patient’s pain is vertebrogenic by observing Modic changes, a biomarker seen on standard MRI that indicates inflammation at the vertebral endplate.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a commercial-stage medical device company transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic painwith the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for millions of indicated patients. For more information about Relievant Medsystems and the Intracept Procedure, visit www.relievant.com.

