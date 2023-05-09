Flourish Obtains SOC 2 Type 2 Report on Controls Relevant to Security, Availability, and Confidentiality

New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform which provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (RIAs) secure their clients’ financial futures, today announced completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2®) Type 2 examination. Receipt of a SOC 2 Type 2 report validates the company’s commitment to data security and confidentiality and is evidence that controls were properly implemented and continuously functioned as expected throughout the period under review.



The receipt of the report upon completion of the examination serves as independent verification that Flourish satisfies or exceeds the exacting security measures and industry standards relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



“Flourish is committed to the safety and security of our clients' assets and personal information, and we believe in going above and beyond in the realm of risk management. Completing the SOC 2 Type 2 examination–widely considered one of the most challenging examinations in the field–is a part of our commitment to maintaining the highest level of security standards,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “By demonstrating our ability to implement and maintain effective controls for sensitive information, we can confidently assure our advisors and clients that their trust in Flourish is well-placed.”



In April 2022, Flourish completed its SOC 2 Type 1 audit and immediately and voluntarily pursued the next level of examination. The SOC 2 Type 2 examination was conducted by KPMG LLP, an independent “Big 4” third-party accounting and audit firm, from December 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022. Flourish received its report on Monday, May 1, 2023. More information about the certification is available on the Flourish Web site: https://info.flourish.com/flourish-completes-soc-2-type-2-examination.



The certification is inclusive of the Flourish Platform and its products, Flourish Cash, its cash management offering, and Flourish Crypto, its cryptocurrency investing offering. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a FINRA-member Broker-Dealer, while Flourish Crypto is offered through Flourish Digital Assets and Paxos Trust Company, a NYDFS trust company and qualified custodian.



The company plans to continue to participate in annual examinations to maintain active SOC 2 Type 2 reports.



About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $2 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 550 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly owned by MassMutual. For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. The services and products offered through Flourish are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Crypto is offered by Paxos Trust Company, LLC (Paxos), a New York limited purpose trust company regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services that provides cryptocurrency custody and execution services for the Flourish Crypto accounts, and Flourish Digital Assets LLC (Flourish Digital Assets), which is registered in New York as a commodity broker-dealer and provides website and other technology services and support for Flourish Crypto accounts. Flourish Financial LLC and Flourish Digital Assets LLC are affiliates, but are not affiliates of Paxos. Please review the Legal section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product, for further information regarding each service and product. © 2023 Flourish. All rights reserved.

