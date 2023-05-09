Alation Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2023 for Fourth Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been named to the 2023 Inc. Best Workplaces annual list for the fourth consecutive year. Alation is recognized as among the top American companies that are creating an exceptional workplace and company culture where employees are motivated to go above and beyond in their daily work.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Being recognized as one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for four consecutive years gives me an immense sense of pride because it's based on employee input,” said Joy Wolken , Chief People Officer at Alation. “Every Alationaut makes this a rewarding workplace by embodying our values: move the ball, listen like you’re wrong, build for the long-term, and measure success through customer impact. These values are foundational to supporting our growing customer base, as they bind our expanding global team and help us keep culture top of mind while also driving strong performance.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

