BeyondTrust Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

BeyondTrust named to Inc. Best Workplaces in the Robust and Powerful and XLarge Employee size categories

BeyondTrust achieves prominent rank among highest-scoring American companies for success in building an exceptional workplace and company culture

ATLANTA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, has announced today that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

This prestigious accolade recognizes BeyondTrust’s dedication to cultivating a strong company culture that stands apart for its focus on exceptional employee experience and innovative people management practices. With a strong commitment to its six core values—teamwork, integrity, humility, passion, accountability, and results—BeyondTrust’s workplace culture is one of empowerment, career opportunity, and co-ownership of success. This approach has enabled BeyondTrust to become a diverse, global ‘community’ of more than 1,500 employees across 20 countries.

BeyondTrust’s notable employee benefits include a share purchase plan that is available to all employees, a competitive benefits package, a referral bonus program, flexible PTO, and extensive remote working options that enable employees to achieve work-life balance. Additionally, BeyondTrust offers extensive engagement opportunities, including D+I programs, book clubs, leadership development programs, quarterly employee awards, financial and physical wellness programs, and numerous informal social gatherings.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected the honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the highest-scoring businesses on the Best Workplaces 2023 list,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust is committed to creating a culture where all employees feel connected to the success of the company, have a sense of belonging at work, and are supported in their personal and professional goals. This award is an amazing reflection of this culture based on the employee experience of Believe, Belong, and Become.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud, and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

