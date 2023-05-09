Factoreal Announces New Generative AI Features for Email Marketing Campaigns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factoreal , the leading customer engagement platform helping marketers create robust experiences at every touchpoint, today announced the release of four new artificial intelligence (AI) powered email marketing features to its platform. These AI tools give marketers the ability to create uniquely personalized and compelling email campaigns with just a few clicks.



State of Generative AI

Generative AI has dominated 2023, permanently shifting workforce experiences in several industries, and soon, in every job . One industry report states the global artificial intelligence software market is expected to reach a staggering $126 billion by 2025 . According to Forrester , enterprises and companies are cautiously implementing AI as a new standard to match the hype of consumers and to give an automation boost to tedious human processes. Alongside various industries, marketers are using this growth and advancement in AI usage to propose new initiatives and persuade consumers with more targeted precision and personalization.

About Factoreal’s New Generative AI Features

Factoreal leverages AI to assist marketers in creating high-quality and large volumes of emails efficiently for hyper-personalized email marketing campaigns. The innovative generative AI tools that Factoreal provides in email marketing campaigns include the following:

Smart Headings : Avoid creative writing blocks with suggestions for email headings. Smart Headings allow users to choose specific suggested keywords to draft compelling subject lines that make users click.

: Avoid creative writing blocks with suggestions for email headings. Smart Headings allow users to choose specific suggested keywords to draft compelling subject lines that make users click. Smart Buttons : A report suggests that emails with a single, clear-cut call-to-action button increased clicks by 371% and sales by 1617%. With Smart Buttons, email marketers can create click-worthy call-to-actions (CTA) along with suggestions of the most pertinent voice/tone of the CTA button.

: A suggests that emails with a single, clear-cut call-to-action button increased clicks by 371% and sales by 1617%. With Smart Buttons, email marketers can create click-worthy call-to-actions (CTA) along with suggestions of the most pertinent voice/tone of the CTA button. Image Generator : Generate eye-catching visuals to make your email campaigns more appealing to readers. With the AI-powered Image Generator, email marketers can convert text into unique images.

: Generate eye-catching visuals to make your email campaigns more appealing to readers. With the AI-powered Image Generator, email marketers can convert text into unique images. Text Generator: Factoreal’s AI Text Generator helps email marketers find the right tone by using Natural Language Processing capabilities to analyze the brand’s voice for generating text accordingly.

"As the pioneer in sports customer engagement, at Factoreal we remain forward thinking in our service offerings, and are delighted to share these four new generative AI features for email campaigns. With the new generative AI tools, we empower email marketing campaigns to inspire, engage, and captivate audiences like never before. With our new features, we encourage sports brands to unleash their creativity and transform the way they communicate with their customers, taking email campaigns to the next level,” said Ravichandra Kenchappa , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Factoreal.

Factoreal has also recently announced its new Omnichannel Chatbots capability that ensures all businesses maintain an open channel to their customer base by providing unparalleled accessibility through unlimited chats, unlimited users, and chatbot functionality. The Omnichannel Chatbot includes chatbots for SMS, WhatsApp, and Website allowing for more expansive customer engagement and retention strategies, leading businesses to build new relationships with prospective customers as well as strengthen the relationships with existing customers.

For more information about the Factoreal Generative AI-powered email marketing campaign tools, visit here .

About Factoreal

Factoreal is a leading customer engagement platform helping marketers create robust experiences at every touchpoint. We deliver a world-class customer engagement solution to every business through our industry-leading automation solutions. Designed for simplicity, accessibility, and authenticity and complete with a full-stack marketing solution, ready-to-use templates, and best-in-class integrations, Factoreal helps marketers save valuable time and provides a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Factoreal works with brands like United Soccer League (Soccer), Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL), Bay Area Panthers (Indoor Football), Indy Eleven (Soccer), Las Vegas Aviators (Baseball), Gwinnett Stripers (Baseball), and many more in the sports category.

Founded in 2019 after being incubated in the research arm of its parent group and global technology leader, The Mahindra Group, today Factoreal is led by CEO and Co-Founder Aditya Dhruva and has offices in both the U.S. and India. Factoreal is backed by private investors. For more information, visit www.factoreal.com and also on LinkedIn or Twitter .

