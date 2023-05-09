Fentanyl Awareness Day Breakthrough: New Test Strips Detect “Tranq,” Giving Patients Better, More Precise Treatment

Denver, CO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallus Medical Detox Centers is now testing for “Tranq.” The announcement comes as experts educate about fentanyl as we mark National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

We are one of the first treatment facilities in the nation using test strips to detect "Tranq" or "Tranq Dope." (Fentanyl laced with Xylazine) Up until now, treatment centers, and even coroners weren't routinely testing for "Tranq Dope" due to how expensive it was to test for it.

“We began testing for Fentanyl after seeing an increase in other drugs, like Oxycodone, laced with it in 2017,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Shannon Weir. “By doing so we were able to adjust our protocols to make detox more comfortable. We developed and launched our unique Accelerated Microinduction protocol in April of 2021. Our intent by testing for Xylazine is to help this population with their detox to provide a safer and more comfortable experience.”

These test strips will allow us to know what we're dealing with right away when a patient comes in for care. It will also allow us to help assess what type of treatment a patient needs right away to detox.

”We are excited to be partnering with one of the first companies that has developed a test for Xylazine. The ability to test for Xylazine is critical to helping people safely and comfortably detox,” said Gallus Chief Clinical Officer Steve Carleton.. “During the early stages of the Fentanyl crisis, testing was also a barrier to effective treatment. I’m glad we are learning from past mistakes and trying to get ahead of this latest drug trend.”

Gallus’s methods are proven medical, and evidence-based approaches to fighting substance use disorders. Long term support in recovery is a critical predictor of success. Our emphasis on aftercare differentiates us from other facilities. Gallus has an 88% success rate of helping people to get into aftercare after detox. Emergency Rooms do not offer aftercare coordination.

We offer medical detox for all substances and specialize in getting people off of Fentanyl. Our unique protocols are rated the best in the business to help to control withdrawal symptoms and keep patients comfortable throughout their stay.

All Gallus facilities are centers of excellence run by a highly trained staff including a medical director, nurses and clinical directors. Gallus is the solution to living a healthy, happy drug-free life. And Gallus is accepting patients now.

About Gallus Medical Detox Centers

Gallus Medical Detox Centers is a national center of excellence for inpatient medical detoxification services. Using the Gallus Method, evidence-based, IV and oral medication protocols that avoid cross addiction, delivered by highly trained, experienced and compassionate medical teams, SUD patients receive the highest quality inpatient medical detoxification services in a safe, private, comfortable environment that optimizes recovery.

With locations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, Gallus’ vision is to transform the treatment of acute SUD patients by providing inpatient medical detox treatment and services that improve recovery, and to lead the field in innovating the science, education, and customer experience.