Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. Announces Risk Rating Change for Pembroke Concentrated Fund

English French

MONTRÉAL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. (“Pembroke”), the manager of the Pembroke Concentrated Fund (the “Fund”) announced that, effective today, the risk rating for the Fund has changed as outlined below. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management the Fund.



Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Pembroke Concentrated Fund – Class A Medium Medium to High Pembroke Concentrated Fund – Class F Medium Medium to High

This risk rating change is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review conducted by Pembroke to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. This change is reflected in the Fund’s Fund Facts document filed on SEDAR today.



For further information on Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. and the Fund, please visit www.pml.ca or call 1-800-667-0716 (Montreal) or 1-800-668- 7383 (Toronto).

About Pembroke

Pembroke Private Wealth Management Ltd. is a wealth advisory firm that provides clients with customized solutions to secure their financial futures. Our clients include individuals, families, and foundations. The firm was founded in 1988 by Pembroke Management Ltd., an institutional money manager that has been investing in growth stocks since 1968.

Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Montreal Office:

1002 Sherbrooke Street West Suite 1700

Montreal Quebec H3A 3S4

Tel: 514-848-0716

Toll free: 1-800-667-0716

Toronto Office:

150 King Street West Suite 1210

Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9

Tel: 416-366-2550

Toll free: 1-800-668-7383



