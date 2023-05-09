Interim Results of Study That Used Non-invasive Wireless Patches to Monitor Myoelectric Activity of Crohn’s Disease Patients in Flare and Remission

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G-Tech Medical, a developer of non-invasive diagnostic solutions for patients with gastrointestinal disorders, today announced presentation of a poster at the Digestive Disease Week Annual Meeting held in Chicago May 6-9. Wireless Patches Reveal Differences in Colonic Motility Between Acute Crohn’s Disease Patients and Healthy Controls demonstrated findings from a study conducted by researchers at Stanford University in collaboration with G-Tech.

The G-Tech Wireless Patch System (WPS) is a non-invasive diagnostic solution that helps physicians assess patient motility by monitoring myoelectrical signals from the stomach, small intestine and colon over multiple days. G-Tech received FDA 510(k) clearance for the WPS in 2022.

In the study, 66 Crohn’s Disease patients and 38 healthy controls wore three abdominal patches for three to six consecutive days while pursuing regular daily activities. Each patch continuously recorded myoelectric activity from the stomach, small intestine and colon. Other information collected included patient meal intake, bowel movements, and lab and endoscopy results. Dr. Sidhartha Sinha, an IBD specialist and Director of Digital Health and Innovation at Stanford’s Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, led the project for Stanford.

Results from the study show distinguishing characteristics between patients in an acute flare condition as determined by their physician, and healthy controls. Patients in active flare show significantly lower colon activity, on average, than healthy controls. Patients who reported moderate symptoms, according to the IBS Severity Scoring System (IBS-SSS), had lower colon activity than healthy controls, and patients with severe symptoms had even lower colon activity. Compared to healthy controls, the reduced colon activity in Crohn’s Disease patients becomes more statistically significant as the severity score increases.

“This study demonstrates that the G-Tech WPS offers a unique way to understand the physiological changes occurring in patients with Crohn’s Disease in active flare,” said lead author Lindsay Axelrod of G-Tech.

“Non-invasive biomarkers of IBD are important monitoring tools, as the AGA emphasized in its recently published biomarkers guidelines,” said Steve Axelrod, CEO of G-Tech. “The ability of the G-Tech WPS to monitor motility non-invasively over multiple days could be a significant addition to this approach.”

The study was funded by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

