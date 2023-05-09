CareCloud's Bill Korn, Chief Strategy Officer, and Joseph DosSantos, Chief Financial Officer, to Host Investor Meetings at Upcoming Conferences

SOMERSET, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that Bill Korn, chief strategy officer, and Joseph DosSantos, chief financial officer, will be available to meet with investors and discuss CareCloud's strategy and financial performance at several upcoming healthcare conferences.

To arrange a meeting with Bill and Joe, investors can contact Bridget Forde at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com.

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

