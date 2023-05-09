Fraise Mowers Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.52 Billion by 2033, Acceptance of Gardening as a Hobby to Boost Demand: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraise mowers come in a variety of cutting capacities, making them suitable for both small and large lawns. As a result, they are commonly used for maintaining turf in areas such as playgrounds, resorts, golf courses, and leisure gardens.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global fraise mowers market size is expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

A fraise mower, usually referred to as a grass cutter, is a piece of equipment used in horticulture, agriculture, gardening, and other fields to cut grass. This machine includes one or more rotating blades. Fraise mowers are tools that use one or more rotating blades to cut grass at a uniform height. Fraise mower blades can be propelled manually or by an independent power source like an electric motor or a combustion engine.

With the use of a mower's several cut height adjustments, the user can raise the grass to the appropriate height. The global fraise mowers market is growing as a result of the product’s wide applications, including golf courses, expansive parks, cricket fields, gardens, and vast lawns.

In 2021, Toro designed highly resilient fraise mowers that feature a frame made of materials other than steel tubing. One such product is the Titan Max HAVOC Edition, which boasts extra-large 23-inch tires.



The procedure of owning and using fraise mowers has been made simpler by the advent of improved battery technology. Additionally, the development of robotic lawnmowers that require little operator involvement has been fueled by the integration of GPS and other mapping technologies.

One of the main drivers for the growth in demand for fraise mowers is increasing number of gardens and lawns. People’s interest in gardening activities, such as landscaping, backyard beautification, and backyard cookouts, has significantly increased during the past ten years, especially boosted by the COVID pandemic.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fraise mowers market is valued at US$ 2.75 billion in 2023.

Demand for fraise mowers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market is estimated to touch US$ 4.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of fraise mowers in China are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

Demand for fraise mowers in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.



Market Competition

Demand for fraise mowers is growing as more people become aware of the advantages of maintaining a healthy lawn. Demand for battery-powered and environmentally friendly mowers has increased as awareness of environmental sustainability has grown.

Major industry participants have concentrated on creating robotic and high-performance cordless lawnmowers.

For instance, three brushless cordless lawn mowers called XML06, XML07, and XML08 were introduced by Makita U.S.A., Inc. in March 2020. These mowers are powered by two 18V LXT batteries. These lawnmowers have an IPX4 weather-resistant construction rating, a commercial-grade steel deck, and a single-lever cutting height adjustment function with ten different cutting height options. The creation of new robotic lawnmowers has been significantly influenced by developments in mapping technology.



Market Buoyancy Analysis

Various types and designs of robotic battery-powered fraise mowers are available, and each type holds a significant market share in different parts of the world. This has facilitated the growth of established leaders in the market. These established competitors often have a strong global presence, making it challenging for new players to enter the market. A few key market players have implemented the tactics of major corporations and have maintained their position through partnerships and expansions.

Mammotion launched LUBA in May 2022, marking its debut in the perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mower market for residential use. This groundbreaking device not only replaces the traditional gas-powered mowers but also eliminates the need for existing robot mowers that rely on perimeter wires. Given its state-of-the-art features, LUBA has the capacity to transform the future of lawn-mowing practices.



Eminent Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toro Company

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Kubota Corporation

American Honda Motor Co.

Fiskars

Falcon Garden Tools

The Toro Company

MTD Products

Key Segments of Fraise Mowers Industry Research

By Product Type : Manual Electric Robotic Patrol



By End User : Residential Commercial



By Battery Type : Lithium-ion Lead Acid



By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





What differences can the Fraise mowers market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Fraise mowers market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Fraise mowers market

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Fraise mowers markets

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fraise mowers market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (manual, electric, robotic, patrol), end user (residential, commercial), and battery type (lithium-ion, lead acid), across five major regions of the world.

