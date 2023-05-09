Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market is Predicted to Reach USD 23.3 Billion at a CAGR of 5.30% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Research Report: By Type, Applications - Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 23.3 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.30% during the assessment timeframe.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market report include

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

AVX Corporation (US)

API Technologies Corp. (US)

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. (Japan)

YAGEO Corporation (Taiwan)

Walsin Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

KEMET (US)

SAMWHA ELECTRIC (South Korea)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

NIC Components Corp. (US)

MARUWA CO., LTD. (Japan)

enghua Advanced Technology (China)

Kyocera (Japan)

Chaozhou Three-Circle (China)

Eyang Technology Development Co., Ltd (China).

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 23.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.30% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing government initiatives and the need for optimum power batteries is expected to accelerate the demand for high-end multilayer ceramic capacitors. Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for automotive components.



The emergence of 5G.



Rapid adoption of IoT.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Boost Market Growth

Consumer electronics are increasingly in demand, particularly in developing nations like China, India, and others. Increased disposable income and the emergence of the middle class are two additional factors that fuel consumer electronics demand and, consequently, market expansion. This is explained by the fact that many capacitors are used in consumer electronics like televisions, MP3 players, mobile phones, and other similar items. Additionally, LED and smart TVs have already supplanted conventional CRT TVs. The leading players in the market are then expected to benefit from a wide range of opportunities that will result from this.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Opportunities

Favorable Government Support for Digitalization to offer Robust Opportunities

Governments all over the world are all the time more in favor of digitalization, which would encourage consumer usage of electronic devices. As a result, MLCC producers are concentrating especially on creating the smallest MLCCs that may be used in smartphones, wearable technology, health and fitness accessories, and other mobile devices. For MLCCs, the rapidly expanding IoT sector is creating new prospects. As a result, among other linked applications, MLCCs are being employed more frequently in automated lighting and heating as well as industrial automation.

Restraints and Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Workers to act as Market Restraint

The dearth of skilled workers may act as a market restraint over the forecast period. Besides, MLCCs require being handled with maximum care because ceramic is susceptible to physical damage which may impede market growth.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Segmentation

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor market is bifurcated based on application and type.

By type, NP0/C0G will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, consumer electronics will domineer the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The MLCC market has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. The disruption of worldwide supply chains that delayed the production and delivery of MLCCs, has been one of the principal effects. This has been brought about by a number of things, such as quarantine measures, travel restrictions, & the closing of factories and transit hubs. The market for MLCCs has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to a change in MLCC demand. A drop in need for electronic devices, like smartphones and laptops, as a result of the early lockdowns and economic depression brought on by the epidemic had a detrimental effect on the market for MLCCs. The demand for MLCCs has been positively impacted by the rise in demand for other kinds of electronic equipment during the pandemic, such as medical & telecom equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic has generally had a mixed effect on the market for MLCCs, with some negative effects resulting from supply chain interruptions and changes in need and some good effects resulting from increased demand for particular electronic gadgets.

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Command Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Due to its importance as a major centre for the production of electronic products, Asia Pacific saw a heavy growth in 2021. In the upcoming years, it is likely that the rise of MLCC producers from a number of nations, including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India, will propel regional expansion. With MLCC's improved capacitance levels and the miniaturization of capacitors, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to see the quickest growth over the course of the forecast period. In order to survive the intense competition, MLCC manufacturers in the region are also concentrating on adopting better technology. Multilayer ceramic capacitor consumption is anticipated to increase due to rising need for consumer electronics especially in developing nations like China and India. One of the industry's top producers of the multi-layer ceramic capacitors is China. Local businesses are well-represented in the Chinese market. An increase in Chinese MLCC producers have also emerged in recent years, concentrating on the production of consumer electronics. One of the industry's top producers of MLCCs is China. Local businesses are well-represented in the Chinese market.

Europe to Have Favorable Growth in Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

In 2021, Europe had a favorable share in the MLCC market. The demand for multi-layer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCC) from a variety of end-use industries, such as telecommunications, automotive, electronics, and renewable energy, is predicted to rise significantly in the upcoming years. The market for MLCCs in Europe is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for electronic devices & systems as well as the expanding use of electric and hybrid automobiles. The use of renewable energy technologies such as solar and wind power is also anticipated to fuel demand for MLCCs in Europe. To store and control electrical energy, these technologies need electronic parts like capacitors. The MLCC market is anticipated to expand in Europe as a result of a number of developments in technology, rising consumer need for high-performance & high-reliability components, & supportive governmental policies and programs.

