Institute of Noetic Sciences Announces 10 Finalists for $100,000 Consciousness Research Prize

Ten applicants out of 108 have moved to phase two judging for the $100,000 prize.



NOVATO, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) is pleased to announce the identification of 10 finalists for the Linda G. O’Bryant Noetic Sciences Research Prize. Established to recognize groundbreaking research in the field of consciousness, the inaugural prize received 108 applications from across the globe. Out of the 108, 10 applications were invited to phase two.

The finalists’ proposals cover a range of topics related to the study of consciousness, including physicalist models, consciousness and quantum mechanics, an energetic model of consciousness, and psi tests during out-of-body experiences (OBE) and near-death experiences (NDE). The panel of judges evaluated and ranked the proposals based on their scientific rigor, clarity of research questions, and feasibility of proposed methods, among other criteria.

“We are thrilled to have received such a diverse and fascinating group of proposals from around the world,” said Arnaud Delorme, IONS Scientist and judging panel member. “The prize is a driving force to clarify what consciousness actually is and how it functions at a more fundamental level. IONS looks forward to identifying and announcing the winner in the coming weeks.”

The top 10 proposals will be judged by a panel of senior scientists, including Arnaud Delorme, Helané Wahbeh, Dean Radin, Garret Yount, Marilyn Schlitz, Peter Bancel, Roger Nelson, Patrizio Tressoldi, Bruce Damer, Jessica Utts, and Stanley Krippner. The judges will rate the proposals on scientific rigor, feasibility, impact, relevance to the topic of this competition, the researchers’ credentials and track record, and how well the criteria aligns with the mission and values of IONS.

The prize winner will be announced on Saturday, June 24th at a special free event, The Science of Consciousness: Exploring Beyond the Brain . This event is open to the public. To learn more, please visit noetic.org/prize .

About IONS

The Institute of Noetic Sciences is a nonprofit research center and direct experience lab specializing in the intersection of science and profound human experience. Founded in 1973 by Apollo 14 astronaut and 6th man to walk on the moon, Edgar Mitchell, IONS is dedicated to exploring the frontiers of consciousness and extended human capacities to promote a more holistic view of human potential and the nature of reality. For more information, visit www.noetic.org .