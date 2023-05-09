Global Home Cleaning Services Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030 - Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Cleaning Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude

Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home Cleaning Services

Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid COVID-19

Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an Attractive Business Opportunity

Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand

Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform

Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market

Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities

Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services

Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth

Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable

Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services

The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults

Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers

