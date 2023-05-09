Global Home Cleaning Services Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030 - Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business

Dublin, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Cleaning Services: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|129
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$7.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
- Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home Cleaning Services
- Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid COVID-19
- Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an Attractive Business Opportunity
- Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business
- Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
- Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector
- Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services
- Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years
- High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
- Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand
- Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
- Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform
- Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market
- Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities
- Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services
- Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable
- Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services
- The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services
- Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults
- Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 158 Featured)
- Chem-Dry
- Clean First Time
- Duraclean International, Inc.
- Mothers House Cleaning
- Steamatic Inc.
- The ServiceMaster Company, LLC
