Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Report 2023: Long-term Forecast to 2030 - Cloud IAMaaS Continues to Gain Traction

Global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.6% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 27.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.8% CAGR



The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.8% and 23.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

