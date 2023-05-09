Construction of Calcining Facility

IONE, CA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), Purebase Corp has moved to the construction phase of a metakaolin processing facility. Phase one of the buildout will be the modification and upgrading of existing assets located on US Mine Corp property.



This existing infrastructure will fast-track Purebase’s ability to commercially produce a metakaolin suitable for supplementary cementitious materials. When commercial production begins, we will be able to complete the approval process for addition onto Cal Tran’s Approved Materials List. Being on this list will allow our metakaolin to be used on Cal Tran’s projects throughout the state of California.

Being in commercial production will allow us to expand our testing with universities and producers in the cement industry. We will produce metakaolin for full-scale testing for road projects, buildings, precast, and geopolymer applications.

Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase, stated, “We expect to be in commercial production within 6 months and will immediately start these full-scale tests to prove out what we already have proven in the bench scale models. It will be a busy and productive time for Purebase and all of the years of research and development will start paying off.”

